CANCELED: Silver Alert issued for Lafayette, Indiana man canceled

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.More >>
One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Shively.More >>
MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.More >>
Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.More >>
Carl deGraaf taught educational psychology at the New Albany school for 25 years until he retired in 2007.More >>
Police say the suspect shot a victim several times.More >>
Several officers met Sierra Bradway at a cemetery, where her father is buried.More >>
MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 6:35 p.m.More >>
