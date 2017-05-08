CANCELED: Silver Alert issued for Lafayette, Indiana man canceled

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 6:35 p.m.

Emergency crews fight fire at apartment complex near Breckenridge Lane

Several officers met Sierra Bradway at a cemetery, where her father is buried.

Police say the suspect shot a victim several times.

Carl deGraaf taught educational psychology at the New Albany school for 25 years until he retired in 2007.

Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Man in custody after SWAT situation in southwest Louisville

One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Shively.

Man shot and killed in Shively identified

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

SUNDAY EDITION | Churchill Downs grabs $13 million in neighborhood real estate during unprecedented buying binge

UPDATE: As of 12:40 p.m. Monday, authorities have canceled this Silver Alert. Gary Brooks has been found safe.

Previous story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Lafayette, Indiana.

Authorities say 70-year-old Gary Brooks was last seen Sunday around 7 p.m. and he is believed to be in danger.

Officials describe Brooks as a white male and say he is 5'9, weighs 210 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Brooks was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and sandals.

Brooks may be disoriented and need medical assistance.

Police believe Brooks is driving a white 1998 Chevy van, with the Indiana plate number of RQG229.

Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is asked to call Lafayette Police at 765-807-1200 or 911.

