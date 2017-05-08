CANCELED: Silver Alert issued for Lafayette, Indiana man cancele - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CANCELED: Silver Alert issued for Lafayette, Indiana man canceled

Posted: Updated:
Gary Brooks (Image Source: Indiana State Police) Gary Brooks (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

UPDATE: As of 12:40 p.m. Monday, authorities have canceled this Silver Alert. Gary Brooks has been found safe.

Previous story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Lafayette, Indiana.

Authorities say 70-year-old Gary Brooks was last seen Sunday around 7 p.m. and he is believed to be in danger.

Officials describe Brooks as a white male and say he is 5'9, weighs 210 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Brooks was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and sandals.

Brooks may be disoriented and need medical assistance.

Police believe Brooks is driving a white 1998 Chevy van, with the Indiana plate number of RQG229.

Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is asked to call Lafayette Police at 765-807-1200 or 911.

