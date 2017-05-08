UPS protesting outside Jeffersonville Amazon fulfillment center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS airplane mechanics and other support staff plan to protest today outside the Amazon Fulfillment center in Jeffersonville.

Organizers say it's to let Amazon know about the problems the mechanics are facing at UPS. Amazon is UPS's largest client; the shipping giant handles 30 percent of Amazon's shipments.

Protesters plan to march with signs displaying a letter they sent to UPS CEO David Abney and the company's board of directors.

The protest is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A similar protest was held outside Amazon in October.

