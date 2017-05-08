Retired professor donating 94 acres, house to IU-Southeast - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Retired professor donating 94 acres, house to IU-Southeast

Posted: Updated:

ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) -- One of Indiana University-Southeast's retired professors is pledging to donate his house and 94 acres of property to the school.

Carl deGraaf taught educational psychology at the New Albany school for 25 years until he retired in 2007. His home and the property are about 16 miles from the campus in the small town of Elizabeth in Harrison County. He tells the News and Tribune that he believes "in giving back to the community and to the world."

Under the terms of the donation deGraaf will own the property until he dies, which is when the school will take over. But deGraaf says the students can start using the property immediately.

University officials plan to use the land, which is heavily forested and includes walking trails, for academic research.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

