Retired professor donating 94 acres, house to IU-Southeast

During a special called meeting of the Louisville Metro Council Public safety Committee, Conrad is expected to defend to major changes he made to the police department in September 2016.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) -- One of Indiana University-Southeast's retired professors is pledging to donate his house and 94 acres of property to the school.

Carl deGraaf taught educational psychology at the New Albany school for 25 years until he retired in 2007. His home and the property are about 16 miles from the campus in the small town of Elizabeth in Harrison County. He tells the News and Tribune that he believes "in giving back to the community and to the world."

Under the terms of the donation deGraaf will own the property until he dies, which is when the school will take over. But deGraaf says the students can start using the property immediately.

University officials plan to use the land, which is heavily forested and includes walking trails, for academic research.

