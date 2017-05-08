Louisville man charged with attempted murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge.

Maurice Deal, 29, was arrested on Sunday.

According to a police report, Deal used a gun to shoot a victim several times.

Officials say it happened on April 21, 2017 in the 2000 block of West Muhammad Ali, near South 20th Street.

Deal is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.