Louisville man charged with attempted murder - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man charged with attempted murder

Posted: Updated:
Maurice Deal (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Maurice Deal (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge.

Maurice Deal, 29, was arrested on Sunday.

According to a police report, Deal used a gun to shoot a victim several times.

Officials say it happened on April 21, 2017 in the 2000 block of West Muhammad Ali, near South 20th Street.

Deal is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.