Louisville man arrested after allegedly holding mother hostage, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested after allegedly holding mother hostage, prompting SWAT situation

De'Montra Denson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) De'Montra Denson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he held his mom hostage, prompting a SWAT situation.

It happened Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on Glen Hill Manor Drive, in a subdivision east of the interchange between Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Police say 19-year-old De'montra Denson got angry at his mother when she tried to call the police, so he smacked her in the face and smashed her hand in the bathroom door. According to the arrest report, police say he then pointed a gun at his mother and told her that she was not going to leave -- and that anyone who came into the apartment would die.

The Louisville Metro Police SWAT and hostage negotiation teams responded, eventually negotiating the release of the woman. Police say Denson surrendered a short time later, and was arrested.

He's charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Denson is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

