POLICE: Glascow suspect tried to blame his child pornography problem on someone else

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Barren County, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he tried to blame someone else for his own child pornography problem.

According to an arrest report, 22-year-old Allen Johnson and his wife showed up at the Glascow Police Department Friday afternoon to report a crime.

Police say Johnson told them someone had hacked into his wife's Facebook account, claiming to be him, and sent a message to a female juvenile. The message included a picture of Johnson's face, and a request that the juvenile send nude images of herself.

Police say they interviewed Johnson and his wife separately, and Johnson admitted that his original story was false. According to the arrest report, Johnson admitted that he was the one who requested the nude images from the juvenile.

Police arrested Johnson and charged him with falsely reporting an incident, possession of or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses.

He is currently being held in the Barren County Detention Center.

