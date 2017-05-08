IMAGES | New Albany students name peregrine falcons nesting at p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | New Albany students name peregrine falcons nesting at power plant

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Dozens of southern Indiana students took an educational trip Monday to a Duke Energy power plant. 

About 50 third and fourth graders from Mt. Tabor Elementary watched three peregrine falcon chicks get banded Monday morning at Gallagher Station in downtown New Albany. The bands allow Indiana's Department of Natural Resources to track the birds' habitat and migratory behaviors. 

As in years past, the students were given the honor of naming the falcon chicks.

Duke Energy installed the nests in the 1990s as part of an effort to increase the peregrine falcon population. Information gathered over the years allows researchers to track population, behaviors and changes. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.