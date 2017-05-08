IU junior guard James Blackmon, Jr. declares for NBA draft - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IU junior guard James Blackmon, Jr. declares for NBA draft

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Hoosiers have lost a third athlete to the NBA Draft.

Junior Guard James Blackmon, Jr. has decided to stay in this year's draft pool for good. He says he intends to sign with an agent this spring, joining OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant.

Robert Johnson also declared for the draft, but hasn't hired an agent.

He can return to IU if he withdraws by May 24.

This comes as Archie Miller takes over as coach at Indiana, after Tom Crean was fired earlier this year.

