Clark County Auto Auction to donate $2 million facility to Great

Clark County Auto Auction to donate $2 million facility to Greater Clark County Schools

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Auto Auction is about to announce a huge donation to Greater Clark County Schools.

The business is donating a 14,000-square-foot facility on E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

It has been appraised at $2 million.

Originally, the school district wanted to put a bus compound there, but that was met with controversy. Many thought traffic would be a mess.

Last year, the school district scrapped that idea, and officials said they were hoping to put a professional learning center at the location instead.

The Clark County Auto Auction is expanding to a larger facility in Jeffersonville.

