Deadline to register for JCPS Kindergarten readiness camp is this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline to register for the Jefferson County Public Schools kindergarten readiness program this summer is Friday.

Camp Ready4K kindergarten readiness camp is for incoming students the summer before they start school this fall. The camp runs July 5 through July 28, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Applications must be completed by Friday, May 12 in order to be considered for Camp Ready4K, which is held at at seven locations across Louisville. Families can complete an application online here or in person at the locations listed below.

Criteria considered for applications includes whether the student is currently enrolled in the JCPS Early Childhood program along with EMBARK scores, attendance and teacher referral.

Families can complete an application in person at the following locations:

2017 Camp Ready4K Registration Sites

Dawson Orman Education Center        

900 S. Floyd Street                    

DuValle Education Center             

3610 Bohne Avenue 

Jaeger Education Center            

502 Wood Road 

Unseld Early Childhood Center    

5216 Ilex Avenue    

McFerran Early Childhood Center

1900 S. 7th Street

During the camp, incoming kindergarteners learn skills necessary to be successful in school. Students are also provided with breakfast and lunch.

State data shows the percentage of JCPS students who were ready to start kindergarten jumped nearly 4 points last year. That increases substantially for those who attended at least one day of camp.

For more information, families may call the Dawson Orman Education Center at 485-7121.

