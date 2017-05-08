Missing inmate thought to have escaped from Indiana state prison found hiding on premises

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An inmate who was thought to have escaped from an Indiana state prison has been recaptured -- and he never even left the premises.

Authorities had been searching for 35-year-old Orville James Morris of Marengo. He was thought to have escaped from the Westville Correctional Facility in La Porte County, Indiana, on Friday.

Westville is in northwest Indiana.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Dept. says prison officials confirmed Morris was missing Friday afternoon and started a search. Chicago-area media reported that prison officials believed Morris escaped in a work truck headed to Michigan.

But authorities say Morris never left the building. According to the Indiana Department of Correction's Facebook page, Morris was found Sunday, still in the prison's pallet shop where he worked. Authorities say he had crawled into mechanical systems in the ceiling, hiding on a ledge along the building's HVAC ductwork.

When he was discovered, he yelled, "I give up. I give up."

"We never give up," said Mark Sevier, prison superintendent, in a statement. "Our teams went through the entire facility three times searching for him. We would keep on searching until he was found."

Morris was most recently serving sentences for burglary and robbery from Harrison and Washington Counties, Ind. Dept. of Correction online records show.

Authorities say he will be placed, "in an extremely high security restrictive housing unit." He is expected to be charged for his attempted escape, after the La Porte County Prosecutor reviews his case.

