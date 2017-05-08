U of L athletes send video message to JCPS students preparing fo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L athletes send video message to JCPS students preparing for standardizes testing

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students across Kentucky are sitting down for standardized state testing this week.

A few student athletes at the University of Louisville took the time Monday to send them a message. U of L athletes offered study suggestions to students taking K-PREP standardized tests, like getting enough sleep, not drinking soda and eating a good breakfast.

JCPS students in grades 3-8 and grades 10 and 11 will spend several hours taking tests in math, language arts and writing.

Schools are judged and rated based on those tests. Scores last year showed that more than half of the district's students were not performing on grade level in reading and math.

Results from this round of testing will be released in October.

