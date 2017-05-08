Bloomington man rescued after van swept away by rising flood waters

Carl deGraaf taught educational psychology at the New Albany school for 25 years until he retired in 2007.

Which program has the NBA Early Entry rule hurt more recently -- Kentucky or Louisville? An early college hoops pre-season Top 25. Readers' Top 10 sporting events. Monday Muse.

UPS airplane mechanics and other support staff protested Monday outside the Amazon Fulfillment center in Jeffersonville.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bloomington, Indiana, man was rescued Sunday afternoon after his vehicle was swept off the roadway by rising flood waters while he was still inside.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, it happened shortly before 3 p.m.

Police say the 68-year-old man initially called 911 to report that his 2015 Ford van had stalled in the flood waters on County Road 50 North, near County Road 950 East in eastern Jackson County. By the time rescuers arrived, the van had already been swept off the roadway and was located about 300 feet from the land.

Seeing that the water was rising and quick action was necessary, a member of the Indiana State Police Department's Underwater Search and Recovery Team donned rescue gear and entered the water. The other officers on the scene held onto him via a line.

The victim was unable to walk, due to a prior medical condition, so the rescuer attached a floatation device to him and brought him back to land, where first aid was administered. The man was then transported to Schneck Medical Center by Jackson County EMS.

His current condition is not known.

Representatives of the Indiana State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, the Crothersville Police Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources were all involved in the rescue.

"The Indiana State Police would like to remind people to avoid driving on roadways that are covered by water," the news release states. "A small amount of moving water is capable of sweeping a heavy vehicle off the road. 'Turn Around, Don't Drown.'"

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.