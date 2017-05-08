Bloomington man rescued after van swept away by rising flood waters

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.More >>
Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.More >>
One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Shively.More >>
One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Shively.More >>
Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.More >>
Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.More >>
MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.More >>
MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.More >>
Police say the suspect shot a victim several times.More >>
Police say the suspect shot a victim several times.More >>
UPS airplane mechanics and other support staff protested Monday outside the Amazon Fulfillment center in Jeffersonville.More >>
UPS airplane mechanics and other support staff protested Monday outside the Amazon Fulfillment center in Jeffersonville.More >>
Which program has the NBA Early Entry rule hurt more recently -- Kentucky or Louisville? An early college hoops pre-season Top 25. Readers' Top 10 sporting events. Monday Muse.More >>
Which program has the NBA Early Entry rule hurt more recently -- Kentucky or Louisville? An early college hoops pre-season Top 25. Readers' Top 10 sporting events. Monday Muse.More >>
Carl deGraaf taught educational psychology at the New Albany school for 25 years until he retired in 2007.More >>
Carl deGraaf taught educational psychology at the New Albany school for 25 years until he retired in 2007.More >>