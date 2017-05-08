Bloomington man rescued after van swept away by rising flood wat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bloomington man rescued after van swept away by rising flood waters

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Indiana State Police Photo courtesy: Indiana State Police
Photo courtesy: Indiana State Police Photo courtesy: Indiana State Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bloomington, Indiana, man was rescued Sunday afternoon after his vehicle was swept off the roadway by rising flood waters while he was still inside.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, it happened shortly before 3 p.m.

Police say the 68-year-old man initially called 911 to report that his 2015 Ford van had stalled in the flood waters on County Road 50 North, near County Road 950 East in eastern Jackson County. By the time rescuers arrived, the van had already been swept off the roadway and was located about 300 feet from the land.

Seeing that the water was rising and quick action was necessary, a member of the Indiana State Police Department's Underwater Search and Recovery Team donned rescue gear and entered the water. The other officers on the scene held onto him via a line.

The victim was unable to walk, due to a prior medical condition, so the rescuer attached a floatation device to him and brought him back to land, where first aid was administered. The man was then transported to Schneck Medical Center by Jackson County EMS.

His current condition is not known.

Representatives of the Indiana State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, the Crothersville Police Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources were all involved in the rescue.

"The Indiana State Police would like to remind people to avoid driving on roadways that are covered by water," the news release states. "A small amount of moving water is capable of sweeping a heavy vehicle off the road. 'Turn Around, Don't Drown.'"

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.