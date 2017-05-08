As homicide rate rises, LMPD chief answers to recent changes in front of Metro Council

Which program has the NBA Early Entry rule hurt more recently -- Kentucky or Louisville? An early college hoops pre-season Top 25. Readers' Top 10 sporting events. Monday Muse.

BOZICH | Monday Muse: Louisville hurt more than Kentucky by NBA early entries?

UPS airplane mechanics and other support staff protested Monday outside the Amazon Fulfillment center in Jeffersonville.

The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.

WARNING: New street drug dubbed 'gray death' can kill with one dose

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Man in custody after SWAT situation in southwest Louisville

Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.

One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Shively.

Police say the suspect shot a victim several times.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is in the hot seat Monday answering to changes he's made to the department.

The special meeting called by a Metro Council committee at City Hall comes in the midst of calls for Conrad to resign.

Conrad is defending changes made last September when he was facing a spike in homicides and announced more narcotics officers, a SWAT team and a Community Services division.

He also ditched FLEX units, which were made up of detectives who focused on drugs and violent crime in specific neighborhoods.

"I believe this reorganization will allow us to more efficiently and effectively address the problems in our community," Conrad said.

Conrad asked Metro Council to give him six months before evaluating his changes, hoping it would bring down the number of homicides.

That hasn't been the case.

"We're approaching our first summer, which is normally our most violent time, without our division commanders having flex teams," said Metro Councilman David James.

In the midst of the criticism, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer continues to stand behind Conrad. Monday's meeting started at 3:30 p.m. and is set to last for at least a couple of hours.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.