As homicide rates hold steady, LMPD chief answers to recent changes in front of Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is in the hot seat Monday answering to changes he's made to the department.

The special meeting called by a Metro Council committee at City Hall comes in the midst of calls for Conrad to resign.

Conrad is defending changes made last September when he was facing a spike in homicides and announced more narcotics officers, a SWAT team and a Community Services division. 

He also ditched FLEX units, which were made up of detectives who focused on drugs and violent crime in specific neighborhoods.

"I believe this reorganization will allow us to more efficiently and effectively address the problems in our community," Conrad said.

Conrad asked Metro Council to give him six months before evaluating his changes, hoping it would bring down the number of homicides.

That hasn't been the case.

"We're approaching our first summer, which is normally our most violent time, without our division commanders having flex teams," said Metro Councilman David James. 

In the midst of the criticism, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer continues to stand behind Conrad. Monday's meeting started at 3:30 p.m. and is set to last for at least a couple of hours.

This story will be updated.

