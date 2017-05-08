President Trump expected to nominate Louisville lawyer to federa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump expected to nominate Louisville lawyer to federal court

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville lawyer is expected to be one of President Trump's newest federal court nominees.

The White House says Trump will nominate John Bush for the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Bush is one of nine other nominees that Trump is expected to announce on Monday.

He's the second nominee from Kentucky: Trump nominated Amul Thapar to the same court in March. Thapar is still awaiting a vote for his nomination.

The Trump administration says the President plans on nominating more lower level positions in the coming months.

