STUDY: More couples breaking up over politics, President Trump - WDRB 41 Louisville News

STUDY: More couples breaking up over politics, President Trump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Politics and President Donald Trump may be to blame for a growing number of breakups and divorces. 

A new study from polling firm Wakefield Research finds one in 10 couples (married or unmarried) ended their relationships over political disagreements. Millennials are parting ways over politics at a high rate of 22%.

The survey polled 1,000 people nationwide from April 12 to 18.  It found 22% of Americans know a couple that has had their relationship negatively impacted by President Trump's election. At least 24% of those polled say and their partner have disagreed or argued over politics. 

Wakefield says usually money is the most common reason for disagreements in a relationship. But over the past six months, more than one in five Americans say they have had disagreements with their significant other over Trump's policies than financial issues. 

