Woman's body -- along with 31 dogs -- found in 'deplorable' LaRue County trailer

Carl deGraaf taught educational psychology at the New Albany school for 25 years until he retired in 2007.

Which program has the NBA Early Entry rule hurt more recently -- Kentucky or Louisville? An early college hoops pre-season Top 25. Readers' Top 10 sporting events. Monday Muse.

UPS airplane mechanics and other support staff protested Monday outside the Amazon Fulfillment center in Jeffersonville.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.

One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Shively.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and flees.

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, but LaRue County Sheriff Russell McCoy didn't need that many to describe the conditions where the dogs were found.

"It was deplorable," McCoy said. "Feces was probably an inch-and-a-half deep in the floor where they was walking on it. It looked like concrete."

"Probably the worst I've seen in the 15 years I've been doing this," McCoy added.

Authorities found 31 dogs in the home Friday off Talley Oak Hill Road while responding to a medical call. They're mostly chihuahuas and terriers, but exact breeds are a guess.

They came with no papers, no shots, and appeared to be inbred.

The original medical call was made to check on the dogs' owner, 68-year-old Mary Jean King, who lived in the home with her nephew and his wife, Loid and Lora Sadler.

It was Loid Sadler who found his aunt dead.

Early signs show Mary Jean King suffered from pneumonia, but the corner says he needs more tests to confirm the cause of death.

Sheriff McCoy says the dogs may not have been the only ones that were neglected.

The Sadlers were the woman's caregivers, and she'd been in the hospital days earlier.

"We're waiting for more information to see if we need to go further with a criminal issue," McCoy said.

In the meantime, Loid and Lora Sadler are charged with animal cruelty. All three family members shared one room in the trailer with the dogs, no running water and no food.

"A lot of people start out with the best of intentions, and they just get overwhelmed," Mike McNutt, director of Hardin County Animal Control.

The dogs were taken to the Hardin County Animal Shelter. Workers say most of them appear in decent health, with the exception of one dog that needs more food.

They're now trying to find all of them a good home

"You need to move slow around them -- they will bite you out of fear," McNutt said. "It 's just they haven't had enough human attention."

All the dogs are being vaccinated and neutered before placement. Some are just a few weeks old.

