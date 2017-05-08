Jeffersonville Police arrest two for gunfire exchange in liquor store parking lot

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police arrested two men after shots were fired in the parking lot of a liquor store.

Police were called to Red Carpet Liquors at Eighth Street and Crestview Court in Jeffersonville on April 26 after witnesses saw two groups of people exchanged gunfire. Both groups left before police arrived, but surveillance video showed two groups of people arriving in separate vehicles, arguing, drawing handguns and firing. Police were able to recover spent shell casings in the parking lot.

Jeffersonville Detective Todd Hollis says after an investigation, 21-year-old Devin Stoner was arrested during a traffic stop. Police say they recovered one of the handguns used in the shooting. Stoner is charged with three felonies including criminal recklessness, robbery and pointing a firearm.

Police also arrested 19-year-old Clayton Pierce after they executed a search warrant at a home on Lilly Lane in Jeffersonville. Police say the handgun used by Pierce in the shooting was recovered.

Pierce faces two felonies including criminal recklessness and obliterating identifying marks on a handgun. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

