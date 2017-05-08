2 suspects face murder charges in connection with stabbing death - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 suspects face murder charges in connection with stabbing death of man near Jefferson Memorial Forest

Posted: Updated:
Misty McKnight Misty McKnight
Robert Carpenter Robert Carpenter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two suspects accused of killing a man who offered to give them a ride is now back in Louisville.

Misty McKnight, 39, and Robert Carpenter, 37, were booked into Metro Corrections on Monday. The two are accused of stabbing 31-year-old Joshua Cambron in April and then leaving his body in a creek off Bearcamp Road near Jefferson Memorial Forest.

Police say it all started after Cambron offered to give the two a ride from the Walmart on Outer Loop. The suspects were later found in Ohio with the victim's car.

McKnight and Carpenter faces several charges, including murder and kidnapping resulting in murder.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

