Wife of fallen LMPD officer says community's support has been 'beautiful'

Which program has the NBA Early Entry rule hurt more recently -- Kentucky or Louisville? An early college hoops pre-season Top 25. Readers' Top 10 sporting events. Monday Muse.

Which program has the NBA Early Entry rule hurt more recently -- Kentucky or Louisville? An early college hoops pre-season Top 25. Readers' Top 10 sporting events. Monday Muse.

UPS airplane mechanics and other support staff protested Monday outside the Amazon Fulfillment center in Jeffersonville.

UPS airplane mechanics and other support staff protested Monday outside the Amazon Fulfillment center in Jeffersonville.

The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.

The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.

Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – The Fraternal Order of Police honored its members that passed away in 2016 at the 40th annual memorial ceremony at the Kentucky History Center on Monday afternoon.

“They were among the best,” said Sheriff Berl Perdue Jr., the Kentucky State FOP Lodge president. “Each and every one of these heroes accepted their calling, and this alone sets them apart from all others.”

LMPD Det. Jason Schweitzer was among the officers memorialized Monday. He died in November 2016 while in Lexington at a FOP conference. He and a University of Kentucky employee were hit and killed by an accused drunk driver.

Schweitzer’s family walked together down the aisle to place a carnation at a wreath in his honor. His wife said the memorial service was something he came to every year.

“This was something he enjoyed coming to every year as part of the FOP,” Jessica Schweitzer said. “So it was just bittersweet to be here in honor of him. To be here, instead of him.

“When he passed away, he was doing something he very much enjoyed, being there to support the FOP.”

Jessica Schweitzer said it was “beautiful” to have him remembered Monday, and she found some comfort surrounded by other families experiencing similar grief.

“Until something like this happens to you, you don’t realize how many other people are going through it," she said. "It’s a nice support system to have those other families here, too.”

She wanted the community to know that serving the city of Louisville was very important to her late husband.

“It was a very important job for him,” she said. “He enjoyed it, going out the door every day ... It was something he enjoyed doing.”

She said it’s that same community now providing her with love and support as her family tries to heal.

“It’s beautiful,” she said. “We just live in a community with lots and lots of beautiful people. And everything they’ve done for us is just amazing.”

When Det. Schweitzer passed away, the couple had one young daughter and was expecting a baby boy. Jessica has since given birth to a healthy son. She said learning to be strong for her children is tough, but she is thankful for them every day.

“My kids are the reason that I get up every morning,” she said. “And I know Jason would want me to keep going and be happy. It’s just really bittersweet with the birth of my son. It’s difficult sometimes, but it’s also a very beautiful thing. Every day they both remind me of him so much. I just know that they’re what’s keeping me going.”

In Kentucky, 55 FOP officers died last year. Of those, 29 were from Jefferson County and surrounding areas.

LMPD Officer Nick Rodman, who died in the line of duty in April, will be honored at next year’s ceremony.

The ceremony included the traditions of lighting the memorial candle, posting the wreath, presenting the colors, and singing the National Anthem. After multiple guest speakers gave remarks, a roll call was taken. An officer escorted a family member or representative down the aisle to present a white carnation at the wreath. A red carnation was also present to honor all non-FOP officers that died last year.

“They put on their badges, utility belts, their uniforms ... knowing that they could lose their lives in the line of duty on any given day,” said Sen. Ralph Alvarado, the keynote speaker. “It’s also a commemoration for those who have lost loved one, families who have lost those individuals.”

Following the ceremony inside, a procession then brought the wreath to the memorial at the Old Capital, where Heather French Henry sang “My Old Kentucky Home,” and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Rifle Team made the Final Salute.

Here are each of the fallen officers remembered Monday:

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Lodge 25

- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Jerry Burch

Joseph Green, Jr.

Gilbert Hehemann

Tony King

Paul Schultz

Frank Wimberly

St. Matthew’s Lodge 31

- St. Matthew’s Police Dept.

Bradley Jeffrey

Bob Moster

Robert Rutledge

Metropolitan Lodge 32

- St. Regis Park Police Dept.

William Holton

Metro Corrections Lodge 77

- Louisville Metro Dept. of Corrections

Donald L. Benner

River City Lodge 614

-Jefferson County Police Department

Ernest R. Alcorn

Jack L. Coan

Charles Larry Johnson

Richard Koch

Donald A. Pendleton

Danny Leroy Plyler

Hoyt D. Scott

Larry E. Stewart

William Anthony Vaughn

Louisville Police Department

Clifton E. Baird

William J. Bedo

John Lamar Byrd

Ronald Edward Clarkson

John C. Elliott Sr.

Gertrude M. Fischer

Billy M. Riddle

Louisville Metro Police Department

Jason C. Schweitzer

Mt. Washington Police Department

Gene Martin Shepherd

Related Stories:

IMAGES | Hundreds attend funeral for LMPD Det. Jason Schweitzer

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.