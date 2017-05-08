Shively Police may know who killed man found shot in truck Satur - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shively Police may know who killed man found shot in truck Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police says a weekend homicide victim was running for his life after being shot while driving down 7th Street Road.

The victim made it about a block away from his home before running off the road and crashing into a vacant building. Right now, the suspect is still on the loose, but police feel confident they know who pulled the trigger.

"We were sitting in the house when we heard a large boom," said Jewell Skaggs, who heard the sound of a crash at 7th Street Road and Leroy Avenue on Saturday. "And I guess that's when he hit the poll up there."

Skaggs later learned the victim was her neighbor, 47-year old Michael Bosse.

"My next-door neighbor over here called me and said that there as all kinds of police up there," she said.

At the scene, police discovered Bosse had been shot and his 6-year old daughter was also inside the car.

"For the little girl's sake, I was really sad," Skaggs said. "I was praying that he would make it."

Bosse was rushed to the hospital but died a few hours later.

Sgt. Josh Myers with Shively Police said, "The shooting actually occurred in the 1700 block of Nobel Place."

Sgt. Myers said, "It is my understanding that it was someone that he knew, possibly one of the other occupants," Sgt. Josh Myers said.

Police believe Bosse was shot inside the home and then grabbed his daughter and ran.

"Jumped in the vehicle, my guess is to go get aid," Myers said. "Whether he was trying to make it to a hospital or safe place, we're not real sure."

"I'll tell ya, it unnerved me," Skaggs said. "t really unnerved me."

But Skaggs said it was all unnerving to at least one other person, too.

"After that happened, and the police were up there, the mother came from somewhere. She came running up the street and said, 'Where is Ceira? Where is my daughter,'" Skaggs recalled. "And they told her that she had been taken to the hospital."

Police said Bosse's daughter was taken to the hospital but didn't have any serious injuries from the crash.

