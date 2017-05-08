Shively residents face fines for soot problem, but they blame nearby distilleries

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.

UPS airplane mechanics and other support staff protested Monday outside the Amazon Fulfillment center in Jeffersonville.

The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.

Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ash and soot is gathering on the homes of some Shively residents, and while it may be costing those homeowners, they say it isn't their fault.

Several homes on Glenview Place received notices from the city telling them to clean the sides of their homes or face a fine that begins at $100.

Residents say the soot is an on-going problem and they shouldn't be held responsible. They believe it comes from nearby distilleries and has been a problem for years.

“I think it is kind of unfair. This really isn’t something I created," said Mark Gering, who has lived in the area for 15 years. "When I talked to code enforcement, they compared it to cutting your grass and keeping your yard up. This isn’t something nature created.”

The mayor of Shively agrees, but she said it’s still the resident’s responsibility.

“It doesn’t matter how it got there. We still are asking them to clean it up. It doesn’t matter how it got there,” Mayor Sherry Conner said. “We want everybody to have a nice clean house. and we realize not everybody can physically get out there and do that. We understand that.

"But we have other people coming in and saying, ‘I am doing it, so I think other people should have to do it.’”

Residents say cleaning the outside of a home can take hours and often requires power-washing, something that when done professionally can cost $300.

Conner said cleaning the dirt off is part of a city ordinance, something to cutting your grass or keeping your yard tidy.

“For as long as I can remember, [the soot has] been a problem for the folks at that end of town,” said Conner, adding it will be a case-by-case basis regarding how strictly the fines are enforced.

The deadline to clean the homes or face a fine is May 13.

