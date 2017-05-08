Nelson County inmate accused of raping woman during work release - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nelson County inmate accused of raping woman during work release

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -

Police say a Nelson County inmate raped a woman just minutes after was released from jail.

Bardstown Police charged 37-year-old Joseph Redmon with rape. Police said the alleged rape happened inside the suspect's room at the Wilson Motel in Bardstown last week.

"A 25-year-old female alleges her husband had beat her, took her into a hotel room that they share there and sexually assaulted her," said Bardstown Police Det. Lynn Davis.

Redmon's wife told officers the alleged assault happened just minutes after she picked him up from jail.

"He had just gotten out that morning, actually," Davis said. "He's on work release."

Redmon was being held in the Nelson County jail on theft charges. Police said he recently stole a bulldozer and has a history of theft, but not violence.

"He was working as a truck driver in Louisville," Davis said.

It's up to a judge to grant inmates work release privileges. They're trusted to be out on good behavior. 

Redmon was released from jail at 5:30 a.m. on the condition he'd return 12 hours later. But instead of making it into work last Monday, he was booked back into jail on a $100,000 bond.

Davis said he's never seen an incident like this before.

Neighbors at the motel describe a volatile relationship.

"They're good people, but they were having marital problems," one neighbor said.

Redmon is scheduled to appear in court to face his new charges on Tuesday.

