Learn how to make a special meal for Mother's Day from "Cooking at the Cottage"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Making a meal for your mother could be the perfect gift this Mother's Day.

Grasshoppers Chef Andrea Estes Riegling is giving us some ideas from "Cooking at the Cottage" in Saint Matthews.

You can start the day off right for mom with individual breakfast puff pastry pies or granola tarts.

Top off the first meal of the day with "Rise & Shine" homemade granola cups with yogurt and fresh fruit.

Dinner could consist of garden fresh lasagna roll ups with fresh tomato basil sauce.

Finish up chocolate and orange crepe torte.

Click here for a special class at "Cooking at the Cottage" the day before Mother's Day.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.