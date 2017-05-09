Derby winner 'Always Dreaming' leaves Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming left for Pimlico about 6:30 Tuesday morning.

He and trainer Todd Pletcher are scheduled to arrive in Baltimore for the Preakness around 11:00 Tuesday morning.

Pletcher said previously that Always Dreaming struggled to adjust to the track at Churchill, so getting to Maryland early is a strategic move.

Always Dreaming is expected to be the favorite heading into the Preakness.

Pletcher said he expects he'll have no major work ahead and hopes to keep the colt in his groove.

The Derby champion already has Stall 40 at Pimlico reserved.

The Preakness is May 20.

