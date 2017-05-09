Derby winner 'Always Dreaming' leaving Churchill Downs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Derby winner 'Always Dreaming' leaving Churchill Downs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming leaves for Pimlico Tuesday morning.

He and trainer Todd Pletcher are scheduled to arrive in Baltimore for the Preakness around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Pletcher said previously that Always Dreaming struggled to adjust to the track at Churchill, so getting to Maryland early is a strategic move.

Always Dreaming is expected to be the favorite heading into the Preakness.

Pletcher said he expects he'll have no major work ahead and hopes to keep the colt in his groove.

The Derby champion already has Stall 40 at Pimlico reserved.

The Preakness is May 20th.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

