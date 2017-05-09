Derby winner 'Always Dreaming' leaving Churchill Downs

The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.More >>
Police say the suspect shot a victim several times.More >>
A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.More >>
Police say a Nelson County inmate raped a woman just minutes after was released from jail.More >>
The Better Business Bureau says check scams are common, but it said a new one targeting a Louisville body shop one is different because there was accurate information on the fake checks.More >>
Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.More >>
Shively Police says a weekend homicide victim was running for his life after being shot while driving down 7th Street Road.More >>
UPS airplane mechanics and other support staff protested Monday outside the Amazon Fulfillment center in Jeffersonville.More >>
