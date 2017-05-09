Celebrate Mother's Day with strawberries and 'Dinner for Breakfast' brunch dishes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Cloverfield's Farm & Kitchen's Janine Washle is sharing her ideas for pampering that special mother in your life. She's showing how to make her own version of strawberry shortcake. She also has a recipe for a bacon and egg stuffed baked potato that's great for breakfast in bed.

While modern Mother's Day is considered an American holiday, it was inspired by a British tradition known as Mothering Sunday. Mothering Sunday which began in the 1600's was originally a church observance to honor Mother Mary. It evolved into a working class holiday where the population was encouraged to take the day off and visit with their mothers, taking with them a special cake known as the Mothering Cake.

The American holiday was spearheaded by Julia Ward Howe in an effort to make something positive of the Civil War. It began by lobbying mothers to honor their children. She encouraged mothers to celebrate their children, especially their sons who were in the military, to help unite women against war. President Woodrow Wilson made the holiday official in 1914. Through the decades it has evolved into a celebration of Moms by their children.

Flowers have always been a part of Mother's day, as well, as a special meal. Typically the meal consists of Mom's favorite dishes prepared by her family. Of course, most food tastes special when prepared with love, but many times family members turn to those tried and true recipes from Mom.

As we grow older, those recipes that have been passed down from Mom become even more special reminding us of celebrations like birthdays, holidays, and Mother's Day. We can read the recipe and recall the aromas, possibly any mishaps that may have occurred. "Remember when we were taking pictures in the living room, and the beans burned?" All these years later, we can still laugh, and reminisce just by bringing up the memory of one of Mom's dishes.

Passing recipes through a family usually begins with Mom. Making sure those recipes are written down is especially important. You'll want to capture any special tips and tricks that Mom may have in order to be able to create that dish later and still capture the essence of the recipe. Take the time to sit in the kitchen with pen and paper and ask questions. If Mom throws in a handful of ingredients, go over with measuring utensils and get a close approximation of exactly how much went in the pot. Write down the little anecdotes while she is preparing the recipe. Having these recipes on hand when Mom isn't around will keep her memory alive, and the dishes that knit her family together will live on, as well.

Take advantage of strawberry season with this old fashioned strawberry bread recipe. It makes three loaves; one for Mom, one for Grandma, and one to keep for yourself.

Fresh Strawberry Bread (Makes 3 loaves)

Ingredients:

3 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground ginger

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs, beaten

1-1/4 cups vegetable oil

4 cups strawberries, capped and chopped

1 cup chopped almonds, or pistachios, optional

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray three medium size loaf pans with non stick spray, set aside.

Whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, and sugar. Make a depression in the center of dry mixture. Add eggs, and oil. Stir dry ingredients into pool of wet ingredients until just combined. Gently stir in strawberries, and nuts if using.

Divide batter among prepared pans. Bake in preheated oven 40-45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Internal temperature with a baking thermometer will read 180-185 degrees. Remove from oven and allow to cool to room temperature before slicing. Refrigerate leftovers. Freezes well for up to three months.

Cloverfields Farm and Kitchen also has a special Mother's Day Recipe Booklet available by email. To ask for a complimentary copy, just email Janine Washle at cloverfields.farm.ky@gmail.com

About Janine Washle:

CloverFields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination. They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence.

"Authentically from Farm to Table"

CloverFields Kitchen researches and re-creates many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective.

"Exploring Global Tastes through Local Foods"

Janine is working on her first cookbook, but she also has a long resume developing recipes for several companies. She has also won several contests and cook-offs with her original recipes.

