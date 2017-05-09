Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes tweeted a photo on Kentucky Derby Day that appears to show her riding to Churchill Downs in a state police vehicle traveling nearly 100 miles per hour.

The tweet was posted from her verified account @AlisonForKY Saturday afternoon. It says, “On the way to @ChurchillDowns! Thank you to all law enforcement especially Sheriff Aubrey and @kystatepolice for keeping everyone safe!”

Shortly after WDRB News first reported on the tweet Tuesday morning, it was removed from the @AlisonForKY account.

It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle was moving at an apparent high rate of speed.

A spokesman for her office, Bradford Queen, confirmed in an email that Kentucky State Police transported Grimes on Saturday. He did not answer other questions sent by email Monday morning and did not immediately respond to phone messages left Monday and Tuesday.

State police spokesman Lt. Michael Webb said Monday he was unaware of the tweet until notified by a reporter. He said police will investigate the circumstances of the photo, including whether there is some other explanation for speeds that would be well above state limits. “We’re going to have to look into it from here and see where it takes us,” he said.

There are no road signs indicating where the photo was taken, but it appears to be on a section of interstate highway. Within Jefferson County, the speed limits on interstate highways range from 50 to 70 miles per hour, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Asked if he believed the photo showed the car traveling at roughly 100 miles per hour, Webb said: “It would be irresponsible and premature for me to comment on it before we’re able to look at it more in depth.”

