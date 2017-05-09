Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.More >>
A judge plans to rule May 15 whether to allow the man to remain anonymous. She also is considering whether to delay the civil lawsuit while a criminal case proceeds and even dismiss the suit, which attorneys for the former officers accused of abuse say was filed after Kentucky’s one-year statute of limitations expired.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
In unveiling his first spending plan since Louisville ended 2016 with a record number of homicides, Fischer said public safety is his 'top priority.'More >>
A Delaware-based metals company plans a $1.3 billion aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that would employ hundreds of workers and supply the automotive and aerospace industries.More >>
It now takes an average of about 10 minutes to reach a call center representative, down from 64 minutes during the first month of tolling in January, a spokeswoman says.More >>
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city’s contribution, which is budgeted each year, is the most relied upon payment' in the arena deal.More >>
