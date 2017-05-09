Metro Corrections inmate facing assault charge months after attack

Shively Police says a weekend homicide victim was running for his life after being shot while driving down 7th Street Road.

Shively Police says a weekend homicide victim was running for his life after being shot while driving down 7th Street Road.

Shively Police may know who killed man found shot in truck Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections has been arrested after authorities say he brutally assaulted another inmate, to the extent that the victim had to be taken to University Hospital.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on May 7, 2016, in a dorm at Louisville Metro Corrections. Authorities say 24-year-old Josh Burton, an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections, grabbed another inmate by the waist from behind, then picked him up before slamming him to the ground.

He then allegedly stomped on the inmate.

As a result, authorities say the victim received injuries to his head, face, nose and mouth, and had to be transported to University Hospital.

The victim is not identified in the arrest report and no information on his condition is available.

Authorities say the assault was captured by surveillance cameras.

Burton has since been charged with first degree assault. He was scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.