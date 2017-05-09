Metro Corrections inmate facing assault charge months after atta - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections inmate facing assault charge months after attack

Posted: Updated:
Josh Burton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Josh Burton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections has been arrested after authorities say he brutally assaulted another inmate, to the extent that the victim had to be taken to University Hospital.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on May 7, 2016, in a dorm at Louisville Metro Corrections. Authorities say 24-year-old Josh Burton, an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections, grabbed another inmate by the waist from behind, then picked him up before slamming him to the ground. 

He then allegedly stomped on the inmate.

As a result, authorities say the victim received injuries to his head, face, nose and mouth, and had to be transported to University Hospital.

The victim is not identified in the arrest report and no information on his condition is available.

Authorities say the assault was captured by surveillance cameras.

Burton has since been charged with first degree assault. He was scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.