Police investigating after man dies from assault in south Louisville

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.More >>
A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.More >>
Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.More >>
Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.More >>
The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.More >>
The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.More >>
Police say a Nelson County inmate raped a woman just minutes after was released from jail.More >>
Police say a Nelson County inmate raped a woman just minutes after was released from jail.More >>
The Better Business Bureau says check scams are common, but it said a new one targeting a Louisville body shop one is different because there was accurate information on the fake checks.More >>
The Better Business Bureau says check scams are common, but it said a new one targeting a Louisville body shop one is different because there was accurate information on the fake checks.More >>
Shively Police says a weekend homicide victim was running for his life after being shot while driving down 7th Street Road.More >>
Shively Police says a weekend homicide victim was running for his life after being shot while driving down 7th Street Road.More >>
Ash and soot is gathering on the homes of some Shively residents, and while it may be costing those homeowners, they say it isn't their fault.More >>
Ash and soot is gathering on the homes of some Shively residents, and while it may be costing those homeowners, they say it isn't their fault.More >>
Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.More >>
Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.More >>
An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections has been arrested after authorities say he brutally assaulted another inmate, to the extent that the victim had to be taken to University Hospital.More >>
An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections has been arrested after authorities say he brutally assaulted another inmate, to the extent that the victim had to be taken to University Hospital.More >>
Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...More >>
Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...More >>
Shively Police says a weekend homicide victim was running for his life after being shot while driving down 7th Street Road.More >>
Shively Police says a weekend homicide victim was running for his life after being shot while driving down 7th Street Road.More >>
Authorities say when he was discovered, he yelled, "I give up. I give up."More >>
Authorities say when he was discovered, he yelled, "I give up. I give up."More >>
Police say Johnson told them someone had hacked into his wife's Facebook account, claiming to be him, and sent a message to a female juvenile.More >>
Police say Johnson told them someone had hacked into his wife's Facebook account, claiming to be him, and sent a message to a female juvenile.More >>
Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.More >>
Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.More >>