Police investigating after man dies from assault in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died from an assault that took place in south Louisville.

According to police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers were called to the 10800 block of Grafton Hall, just off of Valley Station Road, at around 11:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a subject, "in full cardiac arrest from an assault."

When they arrived, they found a white male who was not breathing. 

The man was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two people told them that the man had tried to steal their car -- and when they confronted him about it, a fight ensued. Police say the man, "never regained consciousness and died as a result of the injuries received from the altercation."

Police say homicide is investigating, but no charges are pending at this time. The case will eventually be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for review.

