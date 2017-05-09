LMPD: 3 suspects arrested after shots fired from inside vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested three people after authorities say gunshots were fired at a victim from inside a vehicle.

Dale Todd, 22, Deron Perkins, 20, and Dechonti Bledsaw, 20, were arrested on Monday.

Police say the shooting happened Monday at around 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Officials say after the shots were fired, the suspects sped away from the scene and hit a motorist at South 22nd Street and Greenwood Avenue.

Investigators say Todd and Perkins ran away after hitting the car. The two men were later arrested in the 1800 block of Hale Avenue, near Dixie Highway.

According to police, Bledsaw was "stuck in the back of the vehicle" when he was arrested by police.

The police report says two handguns were found inside the car and one of them was allegedly stolen.

Bledsaw was also in possession of marijuana, according to police.

Police say three people were inside the car that was hit, including two children. All three were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Todd, Bledsaw and Perkins are all charged with receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

Todd and Perkins are also charged with fleeing or evading police and leaving the scene of an accident.

Bledsaw faces an additional charge of marijuana possession.

Perkins is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The three suspects were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.