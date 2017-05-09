Act like a tourist without leaving Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Be a tourist in your own hometown during the month of May.

The Louisville Convention & Visitors Bureau's annual Hometown Tourist Celebration is underway.

The celebration, held each year in conjunction with National Travel & Tourism Week, is happening now through May 31.

The month-long festivities encourage Kentucky and Indiana residents to visit some of the city's most popular places at reduced rates.

Explore the city's most eclectic neighborhoods with nearly 100 of the area's top attractions, hotels, restaurants and shops.

Present a valid Kentucky or Indiana ID, local college ID or military ID for discounts.

Sidewalk Sales are Thursdays May 11, 18 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Louisville Visitor Center at Fourth and Jefferson Streets.

Click here for a list of the participating venues.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.