POV | 'None of the above' should be an option

During just about every election – and especially the last one – I hear many people say they wish they had the choice of voting for “None of the Above.”

Well, it seems the people of France DO have such an option. And in this past weekend’s presidential elections, they exercised that choice in greater numbers than they have in almost 50 years. Nearly 9 percent of French voters officially rejected both candidates with so-called “white” ballots, and while such votes are largely symbolic, they are counted toward total turnout. And that allows conscientious, involved voters who are dissatisfied with all the choices to have their voices heard -- rather than simply staying away from the polls and being assumed to be apathetic or simply lazy.

Why doesn’t America also offer such an option?

If every registered voter who usually avoids the polls out of disgust at the options offered could instead vote for “None of the Above,” the results probably wouldn’t change the outcome. But they would show that most election “winners” are actively supported by far less than a majority. That would certainly send a loud and clear message to everyone in government that the “mandates” they like to brag about are imaginary, and might be an incentive for all politicians to re-evaluate just how in touch they are with their constituents.

Would you like to have such an option?

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.

