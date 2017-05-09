Man and woman plead not guilty to stabbing victim, dumping body - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man and woman plead not guilty to stabbing victim, dumping body near Jefferson Memorial Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman accused of killing a man who agreed to give them a ride were in court Tuesday. 

Misty McKnight, 39, and Robert Carpenter, 37, were booked into Metro Corrections on Monday. The two are accused of stabbing 31-year-old Joshua Cambron in April and then leaving his body in a creek off Bearcamp Road near Jefferson Memorial Forest.

Police say it started April 21 after Cambron offered to give the two a ride from the Walmart on Outer Loop. Later that night, he was reported missing by his family. The suspects were later found near Columbus, Ohio with Cambron's car, which police say had traces of blood in it. 

During questioning, investigators learned that McKnight knew the victim and admitted to the stabbing. Police say she and Carpenter were trying to rob Cambron when he resisted and was killed.

During Tuesday's court appearance, McKnight's mood was light, and sheriff's deputies even had to tell her to stop talking to Carpenter.

McKnight and Carpenter both pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence. They're due back in court next week.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.