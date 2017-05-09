High-speed chase ends on Lincoln Bridge with car fire, murder su - WDRB 41 Louisville News

High-speed chase ends on Lincoln Bridge with car fire, murder suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high-speed police pursuit of a murder suspect ends on the Lincoln Bridge. 

Shively Police Sergeant Josh Myers tells WDRB that their officers were trying to make an arrest in connection with the Derby Day murder on Nobel Place, when the suspect took off. Our WDRB photographer witnessed a woman being taken into custody. A second suspect is also in custody.

Our WDRB photographer was on the scene and counted more than two dozens police cars and a fire truck. Fire and EMS crews are on the bridge. Our crew saw the suspect's car hit a barrier wall on a ramp to the Lincoln Bridge before coming to a stop.

Interstate 65 northbound and the ramp from Interstate 64 eastbound have reopened. Shively Police plan a news conference at 3 p.m. 

