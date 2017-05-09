Shively murder suspect arrested after police chase appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man on Derby Day was in court Wednesday.

Scott Patrick Kennedy, 49, was in arraignment court a day after he was arrested following a chase that started early Tuesday afternoon in Shively and ended on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge.

According to Shively Police Sgt. Josh Myers, Kennedy became the prime suspect in the murder of 47-year-old Michael Bosse at a home on Nobel Place on May 6 almost immediately.

Myers says officers were conducting surveillance in areas Kennedy is known to frequent when he was spotted driving a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Taylor Boulevard. Officers tried to stop him near Georgetown Place, but he took off, heading into downtown Louisville before getting on Interstate 64 East at Ninth Street. Myers said Kennedy tried to cross the Lincoln bridge, but jumped out of the car and took off running after one of the tires went flat.

That's when Kennedy was tackled by a detective as he tried to jump over the edge of an on-ramp.

"He subsequently stopped prior to actually merging onto I-65," Myers said. "At that point, he exited the vehicle and made at least one attempt to jump over the edge of the on-ramp -- which is a pretty good distance to the ground below. The detective who saw this was able to tackle him and prevent him from jumping over."

Police say Kennedy's 30-year-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle, and no charges are expected to be filed against her. At one point, Myers says a detective said it appeared Kennedy held a knife to his daughter's throat before he ran away. Myers says Kennedy's daughter is cooperating with investigators.

Myers says Kennedy and Bosse both lived at the home on Nobel Place where the shooting occurred. Kennedy allegedly shot Bosse inside the residence, which has been divided into separate apartments. Bosse then took off in a car with his 6-year-old daughter. The car crashed on Seventh Street Road. The girl was not seriously injured. Myers says she has been cooperating with investigators.

Myers says Kennedy did hit one Shively police cruiser during the pursuit, but the officer driving it was not injured. He says the fact that one of the tires went flat on the car Kennedy was driving kept the chase from reaching extreme speeds.

Kennedy pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder, numerous counts of wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.

