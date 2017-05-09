WATCH LIVE AT 3 PM: Police to release details on arrest of murde - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE AT 3 PM: Police to release details on arrest of murder suspect after high-speed chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high-speed police pursuit of a murder suspect ended Tuesday on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge during the afternoon commute. 

Shively Police Sergeant Josh Myers tells WDRB that their officers were trying to make an arrest just before 12:30 p.m. in connection with the Derby Day murder on Nobel Place, when the suspect took off. A WDRB photographer witnessed a woman being taken into custody. A second suspect is also in custody.

Shively Police have scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Click on the video player above to watch the live stream. 

Our WDRB photographer was on the scene and counted more than two dozen police cars and a fire truck. Our crew saw the suspect's car hit a barrier wall on a ramp to the Lincoln Bridge before coming to a stop.

Interstate 65 northbound and the ramp from Interstate 64 eastbound have reopened. 

