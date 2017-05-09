Rodney Ballard resigns from role as Commissioner of the Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rodney Ballard resigns from role as Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Corrections

Posted:
Rodney Ballard (Source: Kentucky Department of Corrections) Rodney Ballard (Source: Kentucky Department of Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rodney Ballard, the Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Corrections, has resigned, according to a spokesperson for the state's Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

"Commissioner Ballard has tendered his resignation to pursue a private sector venture," Mike Wynn, the director of communications for the department, said in a statement. "We thank him for his service and will immediately begin our search for a permanent replacement. In the interim, Deputy Commissioner Jim Erwin will be overseeing operations."

Ballard, who has a 36-year career in law enforcement, assumed the role of Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Corrections in March 2016, replacing then-Commissioner LaDonna Thompson.

