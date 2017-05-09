Corrections FOP schedules 'no confidence' vote on director Mark - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Corrections FOP schedules 'no confidence' vote on director Mark Bolton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Corrections FOP has scheduled a "no confidence" vote on Mark Bolton, director of Metro Corrections.

According to Tracy Dotson, president of the FOP, the vote has been scheduled for May 30, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The final results are expected to be announced at around 6 p.m. that day.

In March, Dotson filed a dozen grievances against Louisville Metro Corrections. Dotson says he's concerned about ongoing issues related to overtime, faulty radios, cameras and intercoms inside the jail.

Corrections officials rejected those concerns, saying they're working to address the issues.

Dotson says he filed the grievances in hopes of forcing a discussion about how to fix problems that put the officers and inmates at risk.

The vote also comes in the wake of a pending audit to determine how much money the overcrowded jail is costing taxpayers. In recent weeks, Metro Corrections has housed as many as 2,500, which is about 700 over capacity.

