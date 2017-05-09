Ghyslain Bistro closes at Westport Village, plans to open Nulu location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ghyslain at Westport Village has closed.

Owner Ghyslain Maurais says his French bistro closed Sunday, as they finished the Derby season. He says they never did very well at that location, which appeals to a dinner crowd versus the lunch the bistro served.

Maurais says he does plan to reopen Ghyslain on East Market Street in Nulu. That location closed in January to make way for the AC Hotel, which is being built nearby. He says an agreement is in place for the same location behind Creation Gardens, but the restaurant may reopen with a different concept to accommodate guests at the hotel.

The $36 million AC Hotel broke ground in April. It will feature a European-inspired design with 150 rooms and a rooftop bar. It is expected to open in mid-2018.

Ghyslain Chocolatier Inc. remains open in Union City , Indiana. That is where Maurais operates a chocolate production facility.

