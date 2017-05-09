New work space for entrepreneurs to open at Fourth Street Live!

The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.

The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.

WARNING: New street drug dubbed 'gray death' can kill with one dose

WARNING: New street drug dubbed 'gray death' can kill with one dose

The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.

The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.

Police have identified a murder suspect taken into custody after a chase that started early Tuesday afternoon in Shively and ended on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge.

Police have identified a murder suspect taken into custody after a chase that started early Tuesday afternoon in Shively and ended on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge.

Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...

Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.

Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.

Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.

Students at Bloom Elementary School get lunch on the first day of the 2016-17 school year. (WDRB file photo)

Students at Bloom Elementary School get lunch on the first day of the 2016-17 school year. (WDRB file photo)

Lunch prices to increase at 13 JCPS schools, five others to offer free meals to all students in 2017-18

Lunch prices to increase at 13 JCPS schools, five others to offer free meals to all students in 2017-18

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Something new is coming to Louisville's Fourth Street Live! entertainment district.

For the first time since it opened in 2004, the developer, the Cordish Companies, plans to use the space for something other than restaurants and bars.

The new development, Spark Louisville, will be a 20,000-square-foot work space for entrepreneurs. It will open in a space now occupied by two nightclubs, the Marquee Bar and Tengo Sed Cantina. They will close when their leases expire at the end of May.

Fourth Street Live! Marketing Director Ashley Satterfield said Spark Louisville will give entrepreneurs an affordable place to grow their businesses.

“It provides them opportunities to rent out spaces on a month to month basis,” Satterfield said.

Cordish opened a similar venue in Baltimore a year ago, allowing innovators to rent everything from desks to small offices. There are conference rooms, event spaces and more.

“There is also a kitchen, a shared kitchen," Satterfield said. "It will have craft beer area and a gourmet coffee bar as well."

Spark Louisville is a departure from the accustomed Fourth Street Live! entertainment mission, but Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that is no problem.

“They're always changing their product mix to what's best for the market," he said. "So if you put a couple of hundred young entrepreneurs, growing businesses, right in the middle of your entertainment district, you see how that helps not just the restaurants and bars down here."

Cordish said it does not know yet how many businesses Spark Louisville will hold or how much it will charge.

The company said the original in Baltimore has grown from 20 businesses a year ago to more than 90 now.

“We hope that it will continue to increase more jobs for the community, increase more businesses and continue to give back to the city of Louisville,” Satterfield said.

Spark Louisville is scheduled to open in 2018.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.