IMAGES | WDRB News travels to Mexico border embedded with U.S. Border Patrol

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the air, the water and on the ground, WDRB News spent three days embedded with U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations at the Texas-Mexico border.

"You are looking out miles of lands ... We have cane, brush and trees to make it difficult to see where they are and hiding," Border Patrol Agent Isaac Villegas said.

Security at the border is catching undocumented immigrants and finding large amounts of drugs. At the old Roma Port of Entry, it's closed to the public.You can see a newer bridge built right next to it as pedestrians and cars make their way into and out of Mexico.The old bridge is used by Border Patrol as a look-out point.

Roma is a border town, about 1,400 miles from Louisville where there are heavy patrols. WDRB News was there as people crossed into the U.S. and got caught.

"It wasn't like it was before," one undocumented immigrant said.

"Just in this area you are in right now, we had an agent and a Texas State Trooper get shot when they were down the river," Villegas said. "Do things happen? Absolutely."

Watch part one of Valerie Chinn's three-part special assignment report tonight on WDRB News at 6 and 10.

