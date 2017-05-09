KSP busts two men with 33 pounds of heroin worth $1.5 million

PRINCETON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police make a major heroin bust in southwest Kentucky.

Troopers stopped a semi on Interstate 24 near Eddyville for an inspection. During the stop, police say they found a small amount of heroin on one of the two men in the truck. A search of the semi turned up 33 pounds of heroin with an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

29-year-old Roberto Orozco of West Valley, Utah amd 50-year-old Alberto Leal-Martinez of Magna, Utah were arrested and charged with felony aggravated trafficking in heroin. Both men were taken to the Caldwell County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.