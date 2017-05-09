New Albany Housing Authority Board fires executive director

The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.

The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.

Police have identified a murder suspect taken into custody after a chase that started early Tuesday afternoon in Shively and ended on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge.

Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.

Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.

Students at Bloom Elementary School get lunch on the first day of the 2016-17 school year. (WDRB file photo)

Lunch prices to increase at 13 JCPS schools, five others to offer free meals to all students in 2017-18

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – Amid a controversial plan to raze some affordable housing units, the New Albany Housing Authority has fired its executive director.

At a meeting Monday, the New Albany Housing Authority board voted to fire the authority’s executive director, Bob Lane, who had been in the position since 2001.

“Our ideas of taking and breaking up housing so that it’s not as concentrated ... those were ones that were not embraced by Bob Lane,” said housing authority board chairman Irving Joshua.

In April, the board passed a plan that could demolish hundreds of apartments over the next 10 years. As a result, many residents are concerned about where they might go if units are destroyed.

Concerns surround a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of New Albany and the New Albany Housing Authority. Its plans over the next 10 years include demolishing up to 600 units.

“If people are leaving current facilities that are either repaired or replaced that would have somewhere to go, we would have new facilities for them,” Joshua said.

However, a concrete plan on where those facilities would go or what type that might be has not be revealed.

“We're trying to determine a new pathway for the housing as far as sustaining the housing we have,” Joshua said. “We want to diversify the housing that we have for the next couple of decades.”

The housing authority said it doesn't have enough federal funding currently to replace its units in poor condition.

“We feel the philosophy we have is going to be more consistent with what's happening with HUD and a decrease in funding we're likely to receive,”Joshua said.

The firing of Lane, Joshua said, was because of “philosophical differences.”

“His feeling was to take the same number of housing and keep them in the same area,” Joshua said.

Any plan or changes to the area of Parkview Terrace and Broadmeade Terrace is likely months of years away. Any changes would have to first have to be approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Lane did not return an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.