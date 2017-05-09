New Albany Housing Authority Board fires executive director - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany Housing Authority Board fires executive director

Posted: Updated:
Bob Lane Bob Lane

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – Amid a controversial plan to raze some affordable housing units, the New Albany Housing Authority has fired its executive director.

At a meeting Monday, the New Albany Housing Authority board voted to fire the authority’s executive director, Bob Lane, who had been in the position since 2001.

“Our ideas of taking and breaking up housing so that it’s not as concentrated ... those were ones that were not embraced by Bob Lane,” said housing authority board chairman Irving Joshua.

In April, the board passed a plan that could demolish hundreds of apartments over the next 10 years. As a result, many residents are concerned about where they might go if units are destroyed.

Concerns surround a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of New Albany and the New Albany Housing Authority. Its plans over the next 10 years include demolishing up to 600 units.

“If people are leaving current facilities that are either repaired or replaced that would have somewhere to go, we would have new facilities for them,” Joshua said.

However, a concrete plan on where those facilities would go or what type that might be has not be revealed.

“We're trying to determine a new pathway for the housing as far as sustaining the housing we have,” Joshua said. “We want to diversify the housing that we have for the next couple of decades.”

The housing authority said it doesn't have enough federal funding currently to replace its units in poor condition.

“We feel the philosophy we have is going to be more consistent with what's happening with HUD and a decrease in funding we're likely to receive,”Joshua said.

The firing of Lane, Joshua said, was because of “philosophical differences.”

“His feeling was to take the same number of housing and keep them in the same area,” Joshua said.

Any plan or changes to the area of Parkview Terrace and Broadmeade Terrace is likely months of years away. Any changes would have to first have to be approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Lane did not return an email seeking comment. 

Related Stories:

New Albany officials debating changes to city's public housing complexes

New Albany Housing Authority votes on changes to public housing

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.