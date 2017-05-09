Selfies help #HumanizeTheBadge for Georgia police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers in Georgia are putting a spotlight on the person behind the uniform.

Photos of officers in the Clayton County Police Department are involved in a selfie challenge with the hashtag "#HumanizeTheBadge."

One photo that has gone viral is of Officer Rob Fleming, who is kissing his young daughter in her car seat. It reads "She gets a little upset ... when it's time for him to leave for work each day."

Another photo is of a mom giving her son a kiss goodbye before she leaves for her shift.

Other "#HumanizeTheBadge" posts show a horse patrol officers who used to be afraid of horses, an officer finishing night watch and officers currently on military leave.



