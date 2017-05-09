VIDEO | Kentucky Humane Society opens boxes to discover 11 aband - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Kentucky Humane Society opens boxes to discover 11 abandoned cats and kittens

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday afternoon, the Kentucky Humane Society received a surprise delivery: two boxes containing 11 abandoned cats and kittens.

According to the society's blog, a staff member found the containers taped shut in front of a locked door at the main facility at 241 Steedly Drive.

"The first box contained a gray mother cat, whom we named Queenie, and six young kittens," the blog states. "The second box had a male cat with three older kittens. We named the adult cat Prince."

The Kentucky Humane Society says it's fortunate that the animals survived.

"While the person who abandoned the cats had tried to poke holes in the plastic container, none of the holes actually penetrated the walls, leaving the cats with no airflow," the blog continues. "Heat rolled out of the container as we cut it open. However, we were relieved to see that all the cats survived their time in these makeshift ovens and appear to be healthy."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.