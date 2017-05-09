Global manufacturing company expands in Louisville, bringing hundreds of new jobs

The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.

Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.

Students at Bloom Elementary School get lunch on the first day of the 2016-17 school year. (WDRB file photo)

Where is the best place to put $33 million and hundreds of new jobs? A global company says it's right here in Louisville.

You might not know its name, but you're probably familiar with its work.

“Anything that you would have to lift or put any effort in from a physical standpoint, we can achieve by pushing a button." said Jan Peterson, Vice President of Linak Operations.

If your office desk moves or your hospital bed reclines, there is a chance Linak made the parts that lift them up and down.

The company's global headquarters are in Denmark, but the headquarters for North and South America are in Louisville. According to Peterson, that's because the city is centrally located.

"We found Louisville to be extremely central in regards to the potential customers we could see," she said. "And when you think about it, if you have a radius of 500 miles around Louisville, you basically hit 75 percent of the North American population.”

The company that specializes in the ability to move moved some dirt on Tuesday at a groundbreaking with Mayor Greg Fischer and Gov. Matt Bevin in attendance.

It broke ground on $33 million expansion on La Grange Road near its current building on Stanley Gault Parkway.

“We really don’t hire people because we are building the building, but the building indirectly will help us increase our revenue,” Petersen said. “And when we increase our revenue, we need people to handle that increase.”

Linak already employs 300 people in Louisville but plans to hire a few hundred more.

“Logistics people, planners, buyers, engineers, leaders, supervisors, managers,” Petersen said. “Over the years, we will definitely add a lot of people. We think. It might not be 400, but definitely 200 to 300 over the next couple of years.”

The building is scheduled to go up by January of next year, and a second phase is expected to go up eventually that will double the size of that building.

