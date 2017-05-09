Epidemic: new report shows heroin use on the rise in Kentucky

The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.

The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.

WARNING: New street drug dubbed 'gray death' can kill with one dose

WARNING: New street drug dubbed 'gray death' can kill with one dose

The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.

The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.

Police have identified a murder suspect taken into custody after a chase that started early Tuesday afternoon in Shively and ended on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge.

Police have identified a murder suspect taken into custody after a chase that started early Tuesday afternoon in Shively and ended on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge.

Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...

Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.

Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.

Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.

Students at Bloom Elementary School get lunch on the first day of the 2016-17 school year. (WDRB file photo)

Students at Bloom Elementary School get lunch on the first day of the 2016-17 school year. (WDRB file photo)

Lunch prices to increase at 13 JCPS schools, five others to offer free meals to all students in 2017-18

Lunch prices to increase at 13 JCPS schools, five others to offer free meals to all students in 2017-18

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's heroin epidemic is getting worse.

Numbers released by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky shows 17 percent of adults now say they have a family member or friend struggling with heroin addiction. Data shows Louisville and northern Kentucky are the hardest hit areas of the state with heroin usage nearly doubling since 2013.

Tina Mills is a mother who watched her daughter struggle and then lose her battle with heroin.

"You don't hit rock bottom with heroin," Mills said. "You die."

She says her 22-year-old daughter Maegan was introduced to heroin by a boyfriend. Nine months later, she was gone.

"The takeaway from this report is prevention is critical," said Bonnie Hackbarth with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. "We have to address the issues that lead to abuse of substances."

Kentucky now tops more than 1,200 overdose deaths a year.

"We have to address issues in childhood and early adulthood, and we have to have a mental healthcare system that allows people to get the treatment they need before a drug addiction problem," Hackbarth said.

Mills says it's not easy to spot the warning signs of who might be vulnerable.

"If I was educating parents on little signs to look for, I could go way back to when she was 3-years-old and OCD issues," said Mills, adding that her daughter would say, "That kiss wasn't good enough mommy."

Now, Mills has a purpose behind her pain. After her daughter's death during her junior year of nursing school in 2014, she launched the Butterfly Backpacks non-profit.

She fills backpacks with essentials and meets with women fighting addiction in treatment centers to tell them about Maegan, her life and her death.

"I wanted them to know somebody cares enough to encourage you, whatever it takes," Mills said.

Mills doesn't need new numbers to tell her how heroin is spreading.

"I had a whole group of moms, and we all supported each other with out children, and every single one of our children are dead," she said.

Last summer, Congress approved the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act. It puts $180 million into the heroin fight across the United States, money aimed for prevention programs, treatment and recovery centers, law enforcement and overdose reversal drugs.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.