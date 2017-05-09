Undocumented immigrants fear they'll be deported from Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Undocumented immigrants fear they'll be deported from Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of undocumented immigrants in Kentucky worry they'll be deported, because many of them illegally crossed the border into the U.S.

One girl, who asked to be called "Maria," said her parents paid someone to get her and her siblings to America. 

"It had to be very expensive, because it took them almost two years to raise that money.," Maria said. "Once we got here, we were still making payments to those people." 

The University of Louisville student's parents are part of the estimated 50,000 undocumented immigrants in Kentucky who live in fear they'll be deported back to Mexico.

In part two of a three-part series, WDRB News takes you to the border where you'll also see what's completed of "the wall," which one local resident said "just allows for people to come in."

We'll show you the challenges with the wall and how people in Kentuckiana are dealing with being undocumented.

"At least when I see my mom and dad and how tired they are ... how that can be taken away so easily at any moment, their home, the little they have, it's so frustrating," Maria said.

Watch Valerie Chinn's special assignment report tonight at 6 and 10.

Related Stories:

IMAGES | WDRB News travels to Mexico border embedded with U.S. Border Patrol

Drugs, undocumented immigrants and human smugglers converge along the Texas-Mexico border 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.