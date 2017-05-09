Undocumented immigrants fear they'll be deported from Kentucky

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.

The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.

Thousands of kids have 11 weeks of summer vacation, with nothing to do -- so a Louisville teacher is taking matters into her own hands.

Thousands of kids have 11 weeks of summer vacation, with nothing to do -- so a Louisville teacher is taking matters into her own hands.

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of undocumented immigrants in Kentucky worry they'll be deported, because many of them illegally crossed the border into the U.S.

One girl, who asked to be called "Maria," said her parents paid someone to get her and her siblings to America.

"It had to be very expensive, because it took them almost two years to raise that money.," Maria said. "Once we got here, we were still making payments to those people."

The University of Louisville student's parents are part of the estimated 50,000 undocumented immigrants in Kentucky who live in fear they'll be deported back to Mexico.

In part two of a three-part series, WDRB News takes you to the border where you'll also see what's completed of "the wall," which one local resident said "just allows for people to come in."

We'll show you the challenges with the wall and how people in Kentuckiana are dealing with being undocumented.

"At least when I see my mom and dad and how tired they are ... how that can be taken away so easily at any moment, their home, the little they have, it's so frustrating," Maria said.

Watch Valerie Chinn's special assignment report tonight at 6 and 10.

Related Stories:

IMAGES | WDRB News travels to Mexico border embedded with U.S. Border Patrol

Drugs, undocumented immigrants and human smugglers converge along the Texas-Mexico border

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.